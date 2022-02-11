Ayesha And Stephen Curry Reveal How They Keep Their Marriage ‘Spicy’ After 10 Years

Gotham/GC Image

When rumors circulated in January that Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha had an open marriage, many of us were left clutching our pearls or calling it nonsense.

We were able to breathe a sigh of relief (well, some of us) when Ayesha shut down those rumors in a now deleted comment under a post she uploaded of her husband on the cover of the February issue of GQ.

“Do you know how ridiculous that is?” she asked a man who brought up the gossip. “Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.”

The cookbook author, TV personality, and mother of three isn’t here for fake news and is changing the narrative back to what it was before — the Currys are madly in love. The couple recently spoke to Access Hollywood about how they keep their marriage exciting after 10 years together.

“For us, it’s just not forgetting to date each other, make the time to get dressed up and go out and do all the things,” she says. “That’s what keeps it spicy.”

The About Last Night hosts also reminisced about a 2021 Met Gala moment when Stephen was captured staring at Ayesha starry-eyed.

Stephen said of the shots, “I’m just hanging out and admiring the merchandise, and seeing how beautiful she looks.”

He adds, “If you keep it spicy like that then I think that’s how we got 10 years and hopefully 10 years more.”

The couple married in 2011 when they were just 23 years old. The three children they share together are daughters Riley and Ryan as well as son Canon.

We’re certainly hoping the couple enjoys 10 more years of love and beyond. We need all the Black love inspiration we can get!