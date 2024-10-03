Stephanie Mills Says Men Her Age Want Younger, Lighter Women: 'They Don't Like Girls Like Me'

Getty

Legendary singer Stephanie Mills, 67, recently spoke candidly about dating in her 60s during a visit to The Breakfast Club. Charlamagne Tha God asked the singer when she found her glowing confidence, and she revealed that it started at 55.

“When I turned 55, I was like, I’m doing what I want to do and don’t care what anybody thinks,” she said.

That segued into Mills’ current dating life, which she said is non-existent. “I’m not dating. I’m a very independent woman, and I don’t like knuckleheads.” The Never Knew Love Like This Before singer also expressed her distaste for men who play games. “Men have a lotta game with them. I’m not gonna play any games. I think even if they have another woman or another situation, I think they should be honest and most men are not honest.”

Mills also explained that men her age aren’t checking for women of her age and that she isn’t the preferred aesthetic.

“OGs like young girls; they don’t like girls like me. They like them young girls, and most men like high yellow women… they don’t like dark women.”

That said, The Wiz Live! actress still has an ideal partner in mind, which she shared with the show hosts.

“I’d wanna businessman, but they’re knuckleheads too, so I don’t know,” Mills said.

She also playfully added that she’d date Charlamagne if he were single–the host has been married for over 23 years.

Mills is also no stranger to marriage since she’s has tied the knot three times in the past. The songwriter’s first husband was Jeffrey Daniel, who she married in 1980, she then married her second husband, Dino Meminger from Living Single and finally, tied the knot with Michael Saunders in 1993. The star has an adult son, Farad, who has down syndrome.

Before getting married, Mills dated the late Michael Jackson whom she thought would be her first husband. The artists shared her dating experience with the legendary singer a while back with V103.

“I loved Michael,” she said. “I thought that I was going to be Mrs. Michael Jackson, but I was ready at 20 and 21 to get married and he was not even close to getting married or having a girlfriend at the time, but yes we dated. We dated for a while.”

The “A Rush On Me” singer also claimed Jackson was a great kisser and a great person overall.

“He was very affectionate, very loving, very sensitive. Michael was really misunderstood. Honestly, I really just think he was misunderstood because he was so sensitive.”