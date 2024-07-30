Venus Williams Pops Out With A New Man On A Yacht In Italy

Getty

Venus Williams has been spotted canoodling with a new man, who happens to be actor and movie director Andrea Preti. While it hasn’t been confirmed that they’re dating, the two looked cozy on a yacht in Nerano, Italy.

In one of the images circulating the internet, the Tennis champion is photographed sitting down while Preti stands with his arms wrapped around her shoulders. In another image, Preti is holding Venus’s side while he whispers in her ear and the tennis pro is all smiles.

The actor, producer, and former model is 36, native to Denmark and raised in Italy. He also attended the Susan Batson Academy for acting in New York City.

Despite Williams being one of the most famous athletes in history, she’s skilled at keeping her love life private. When she does discuss her love life, her comments tend to be brief. In 2021, During a chat with ESPN’s Chrissie Evert, Williams joked about her love life saying, “I’m very single. Actually, I might be undateable.”

Williams has also been open about her contentment with single life and the lack of pressure she feels to go the traditional route of marriage and kids.

“I have a lot of friends who don’t believe me when I say that I like my life and I don’t want to change it for any reason. I’m not desperate, and they don’t believe me,” she told Cosmopolitan in 2021. “They say things like, ‘You’re going to miss your window.’ I’m like, ‘Please, relax. You might feel this way, but I don’t. I promise you I don’t.’”

The seven-time Grand Slam title winner has previously been linked to financier Nicholas Hammond between 2017 and 2019, Cuban model Elio Pis, and professional golf player Hank Kuehne.

We’re here for this new love affair and can’t wait to see more of this gorgeous couple!