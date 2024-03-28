Spring Sips: Here Are Delicious Mocktails You Should Try

Getty

Just because it’s not January and not March doesn’t mean that you have to stop your sober, curious lifestyle! Limiting alcohol consumption has several health benefits, including lowering alcohol-related symptoms like headaches, heartburn, indigestion, and stomach upsets.

While drinking may not be socially popular, mocktails are better for your gut and mental health. They ease stomach irritation and support nutrient absorption, colon health, and balance. Aside from the diversity of ingredients and flavors to enjoy, you’ll also experience less sugar and calories and less exposure to the ramifications of drunk driving.

From gut-loving ingredients like probiotics to fruity and flavorful embellishments, mocktails are increasingly offering a great solution to those who are tired of drinking alcohol or can’t drink it for health reasons. Check out some of our favorite recipes from the Mindful Mocktail below so you can make them at home while entertaining your guests.

Rosé Paloma Mocktail

Ingredients

▫️1oz/30ml freshly squeezed grapefruit juice

▫️½ oz/15ml freshly squeezed lime juice

▫️2oz/60ml Giesen Wines Rosé

▫️1oz/30ml soda water

Watermelon Rosé

Ingredients

▫️2 cups cubed frozen watermelon

▫️1 cup chilled alcohol-free Rosé

Spicy Mango Mocktail

Ingredients

1/2 diced mango

1 teaspoon hot honey

1oz lime juice

1/2 cup coconut water

Tajin for rim

Cucumber Edlerflower Spritz Mocktail

Ingredients

2oz cucumber juice, store-bought or homemade*

1/2-1oz elderflower cordial or syrup

1oz lime juice

1/2 cup dry sparkling wine or soda

Lemoncello Spritz Mocktail

Ingredients

1-1.5oz lemon oleo saccharum (easy method below)

1 cup lemon sparkling water (unsweetened) OR non-alcoholic Prosecco

Extra lemon juice, to taste

Grapefruit Mocktail

Ingredients

2.5 oz (45 ml) grapefruit juice

1 oz (30 ml) lemon juice

1/2 oz (15 ml) ginger juice (method below)

1/2 oz (15 ml) 1 minute honey syrup (method below)

Top with soda

Grapefruit slice and rosemary to garnish