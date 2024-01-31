New Couples, Tropical Vacations, And Date Nights: Here’s The Best In Black Love In January

Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete

January was a whirlwind of new beginnings, including new celebrity couples, like MC Lyte and her beau and Jennifer Hudson and Common.

Additionally, we saw couples celebrating special occasions like Lebron and Savannah James throwing a 70-themed birthday party for the NBA star, Jasmin Brown and Cam Newton’s baby shower for their forthcoming child, or Simone Biles showing up for her husband, Jonathan Owens’ football game. Other celeb couples decided to show their appreciation for each other and their partnership by going on cute date nights, like Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete, of course, Ciara and Russell Wilson, and gorgeous international trips, like Joey Badass and Serayah.

Other couples, like Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma, professed their love for each other on social media by remembering when they shared their first kiss. Scroll to see the best of black love in January.

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma:

Holly Robinson Peete And Rodney Peete:

Joey Badass and Serayah:

Ciara and Russell Wilson:

Jasmin Brown and Cam Newton:

Lebron and Savannah James:

MC Lyte:

Jennifer Hudson and Common:

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens: