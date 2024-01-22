'This Relationship Is A Happy Place For Me': Common Gushes Over Jennifer Hudson While Speaking About His Love Life

Getty

Jennifer Hudson, 42, and Common, 51, recently confirmed they’re in a relationship after months of speculation. They’re giving the public a feel of their in-person chemistry since the rapper aired on the singer’s talk show on Monday, January 22nd. The artist was on the show to talk about life and also to promote his new wellness book, And Then We Rise.

To promote the upcoming episode, the official Jennifer Hudson show’s Instagram page posted an image of Common kissing his award-winning love on the cheek while she was all smiles.

The caption read, “Hip-hop legend @common joins us Monday! Trust us, you don’t want to miss this!”

The episode did not disappoint, as the two had a love fest, which can be seen in clips shared via the Instagram page. In one clip, Jennifer compliments her man who is rocking a pastel yellow outfit that comprises pants and a long-sleeve top.

The rapper thanked his boo before saying, “Yellow made me feel bright, so I wanted to wear this yellow on your show because I was so enthused and inspired and happy to be coming here. And this material kind of reminds me of you.” He continued, “It’s mushy. You love mushy, so you want to look nice on the Jennifer Hudson show. You want to look good.”

Hudson jumped in and told Common again that he looked lovely, to which he replied, “You look amazing, you look beautiful.”

Hudson added, “You look so well-kept, and I love a well-kept man, honey.”

The talented Black couple first sparked dating rumors last year when they were spotted together looking loved up on several occasions dating back to the summer of 2022. It seems the romance may have begun during a work gig–the two stared in a movie called Breathe, set to release this year.

In another clip from the interview, the Dreamgirls actress and singer asked Common if he was dating anyone. The audience broke out in an uproar of cheers, and he blushed before responding, “Yes, and I’m in a relationship with one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever met in life,” the actor began. “And, she’s smart, she loves God, she has something real down-to-earth about her, she’s talented. But I set my standard kind of high, because she had to have an EGOT, she had to win an oscar on her first movie. I set my standard high, she had to get her own talk show. Hudson responded, “Oh,” while the audience cheered the couple on.

The feeling is mutual since Hudson confirmed she’s in a happy relationship late last year, although she didn’t say with whom. We’re glad to see what seems to be healthy love growing between the two and hope to see more of these love fests soon!