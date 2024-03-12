After Embarking On Her Own Sober Journey, CURLS Founder Mahisha Dellinger Launches Alcohol-Free Cocktail Brand

From Beauty to Beverage: Mahisha Dellinger’s Journey Unfolds with Huzzy Smart Sips, a pioneering non-alcoholic drink launching on International Women’s Day. Transitioning from the hair care industry to revolutionizing beverages, Dellinger empowers women to choose clarity over ‘fuzz’, supporting mental health with every sip. This innovative launch is more than a drink; it’s a movement towards health and empowerment. Huzzy Smart Sips, where every sip is a step towards a healthier, empowered you.

Mahisha Dellinger has already helped us take care our crowns. Now she’s aiming to provide us a product to care for ourselves from outside in.

She founded the ultra-successful natural haircare brand Curls more than a decade ago, now she’s throwing her hat into the mocktail sector with her new alcohol-free beverage brand Huzzy Smart Sips. Named as a way to reclaim ownership of the term hussy—a word used to describe an inappropriate girl—Dellinger’s brand officially launched on International Women’s Day.

“Our debut on such a significant day underscores our dedication to uplifting women and supporting their mental health,” Dellinger shared in a statement. “Huzzy Smart Sips embodies a lifestyle choice that prioritizes health, wellness, joy, and social responsibility. It’s our mission to provide a celebratory experience that aligns with sober living, offering a guilt-free alternative to alcohol while making a meaningful impact on the community, all within an accessible price range.”

Dellinger’s pivot is a smart one. Last year it was projected the revenue generated in the Non-Alcoholic Drinks market would reach a substantial amount of US$1.45 trillion. The uptick is unsurprising since there’s been an renewed interest in health consciousness as more Americans are exploring sober curiousity.

As Forbes reports, a 2022 report by Nielsen IQ 22% of those surveyed reported that they were making efforts to drink less. When asked why, most noted health and wellness. What’s more, according to recent data, in 2023, the revenue generated in the Non-Alcoholic Drinks market reached more than US$1 trillion and is projected to have an annual growth rate of 4.56% between 2023 and 2027.

The non-alcoholic beverages that aim to offer a “the buzz without the fuzz,” are priced at $5.99 for singles, with case packs of 4 priced at $19.99. The drinks boasts health beneficial ingredients like organic teas, fruit extracts, antioxidants, adaptogens, and nootropics like passion flower & lion’s mane extract.