Solange Knowles Reveals Serious Health Diagnoses: 'I Am Grateful For My Community For Holding Me Down During Uncertainty'

Multi-talented artist Solange Knowles, 38, is typically private about her personal life, but the singer recently opened up about serious health issues she’s been battling since 2018.

The news came about when musician Shaun Ross posted a video on Instagram about his ongoing battle with Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) as a result of COVID. POTS is a disorder that impacts the autonomic nervous system, which regulates functions we don’t consciously control, like heart rate, body temperature, or sweating. Common symptoms include severe fatigue, lightheadedness, excessive sweating, nausea, and heart palpitations.

Solange responded to Ross’ post, writing, “Sending u so much love and strength, Shaun, and to all in the comments struggling with the debilitating, confusing, and lonely symptoms of POTS!”

The Binz singer continued, “I got diagnosed with POTS, Sjogrens, and Mcas in 2018 and really relate to not wanting your health to be your identity.”

Also in her note, Knowles praised Dysautonomia International, a non-profit that, according to its website, “seeks to improve the lives of individuals living with autonomic nervous system disorders through research, physician education, public awareness, and patient empowerment programs.”

“The good folks at @dysautonomiaintl were really an incredible resource for me and I feel really grateful for the spoonie community for holding me down during my times of complete uncertainty! Sending an abundance of love your way !” Knowles concluded.

Ross replied, “Thank you so much Solange. You’ve known me since I was a teen and how energetic I can be. This definitely changed my entire outlook on so much try to navigate this entirely. I appreciate you so much. Sending love ❤️.”

For those unfamiliar with Sjogrens, it’s a chronic autoimmune disease that creates dominant symptoms like dry eyes and a dry mouth. Fatigue and joint pain are other potential symptoms of the disease. MCAS or mast cell activation syndrome, on the other hand, occurs when mast cells mistakenly release too many chemical agents. Symptoms that accompany the syndrome include hives, low blood pressure, challenges with breathing, severe diarrhea and swelling.

Fans empathized with Knowles and sent their love and support after she revealed her health struggles. Ross also commented on Solange’s news, saying that, “It’s so interesting to look back at Solange in 2017 when she revealed she had pots and to see the slow down and change of career pace. I wonder if this came from the rush of tour and everything else. I know that the first time I performed on my 2nd tour was when it truly hit me hard like a switch.”