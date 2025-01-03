Skip The Vision Board Party And Host A Money Party With Your Girlfriends This New Year

Multiracial woman presenting her ideas on a glass wall during a business meeting

I know we all love a good vision board moment. I, myself, have made countless of them over the years.

And while we all want to visualize ourselves in that dream house, in that dream relationship or at that dream job, let’s be honest – how many of those vision boards from years past are collecting dust under your bed (in your office, on your nightstand, etc.) right now?

In 2025, in addition to claiming everything we deserve, we need to be intentional on how we’re actually going to get there.

Enter the money party: the grown woman’s answer to actually making those dreams reality. And yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like – you, your girls, some prosecco (or whatever’s your drink), and real conversations about leveling up your money game in the new year.

This is the time where you all pull your laptops, your bank statements (yes, girl, the actual receipts), and be ready to get uncomfortable. Because when it comes to discussing money and building generational wealth, this is as serious as it gets.

Not sure where to begin? Here’s how to throw a money party that’ll actually change your life (and your finances) in 2025:

First and foremost, be intentional about your guest list. This is an intimate financial summit – invite 4-6 of your most ambitious friends who are already having meaningful conversations about wealth building. Think of the women in your circle who are always sharing insights about market trends, discussing real estate investments, or exploring new financial technologies. These are your future investment partners and accountability partners.

Create an atmosphere that balances sophistication with comfort. While we’re diving deep into serious financial planning, the environment should still feel luxe and inviting. Consider elegant charcuterie boards, signature mocktails, and perhaps personalized portfolios for each guest with their financial aspirations thoughtfully laid out. The goal is to create a space where powerful women can have powerful conversations about building generational wealth.

Now for the actual agenda (because yes, you need one):

Start with the numbers – and I mean ALL the numbers. Salary, debt, savings, credit score. It’s scary, but there’s power in speaking it out loud. Plus, there’s no judgment here – we’ve all made some questionable purchases at Sephora or couldn’t resist those late nights scrolling through TikTok Shop. If you want to make a transformative change, the goal here is to get as honest as possible — with yourself and with your girlfriends.

Bring in the experts (virtually or IRL). Got a friend who’s killing it in real estate? Get her on Zoom. Know somebody who started their own successful business? Let them drop some gems. Sometimes it’s hard to be what you can’t see, so use your network to help you all level up.

Set goals – but make them SMART. Instead of “I wanna be rich,” try “I’m going to put $500 a month into my investment account.” Your girls are there to hold you accountable, so get specific.

Create your money squad group chat. This isn’t a one-and-done thing. Use this group to share resources, celebrate wins (no matter how small), and keep each other motivated when Target is calling your name with their sales.

The real magic happens in the follow-up. Schedule monthly check-ins (virtual is fine – we know everybody’s busy), share apps and resources, and maybe even pool some money together for investment opportunities. Some women are starting investment clubs right from these parties – so why not?

Look, we love our vision board parties. They’re cute. They’re fun. But in 2024, we’re about that action. We’re building real wealth, having real conversations, and making real moves. Because while cutting out pictures of Beyoncé during her Christmas NFL performance so you can manifest a 2025 tour is nice, actually being able to afford it hits different.

So text your girls, set a date, and get ready to have some real talk about real money.