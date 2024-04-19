Simone Biles 'Broke Down' When Internet Critics Told Her To Divorce Husband After Viral Interview

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Simone Biles’ husband, Jonathan Owens, landed unexpectedly in some hot water in December after he interviewed with The Pivot Podcast and said he didn’t know who she was when they first met. The new Chicago Bears safety also stated that he was “the catch,” and Biles fans weren’t having it.

The 27-year-old four-time Olympic gold medalist recently talked about how the interview going viral made her feel on the April 17 episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast.

The most decorated gymnast began by reminding people that she was in the room while Owens did the interview. “I was like, ‘My man just killed that,'” she joked, referring to how he handled the conversation with the podcast’s hosts.

“So, whenever he did that interview, I thought everything was OK. And then I go on Twitter, and everybody’s like, ‘Divorce this man, he’s mean.’ I’m like, he’s the sweetest. He praises the ground that I walk on. Truly, I’ve never met a man like him,” she said.

She also wanted to clear up the NFL player’s statement about him being the catch since that particular quip left a bad taste in people’s mouths.

“He never said I wasn’t a catch. He said he was a catch because he is,” she explained. “I’ve never met a man like him. A lot of people that meet him are like, ‘Oh my gosh, I want a man like that,'” she said.

The sports star didn’t understand why his comments went viral and where all the hate came from, but she concluded it could have been because she wasn’t an actual part of the interview despite being in the room.

“He has to have his moments too and I let him have it,” she said. “It’s like, this is his moment. That’s his interview. What was I supposed to interrupt that interview and be like, ‘Hey, da da da’?” she added.

The public outrage initially tickled Biles, but the laughter soon transitioned to tears because people were attacking her spouse.

“So I thought it was hilarious at first and then they hurt my feelings,” she said. “One night, I broke down and I’m like, why are you guys talking about my husband like this? You don’t know him, you don’t know who he is, and if anybody’s met him, they know he’s the sweetest guy and will do anything for anybody.”

Before Owens’ interview, they were a beloved couple fans admired, but that quickly went left post-interview.

“…That really hurt that they were talking about my husband like that because for me, it’s like, talk about me all you want, but don’t come from my family. Never,” she concluded.

Biles and Owens have been married since April 22, 2023, when they first tied the knot at a courthouse in Houston. They followed that up with a destination wedding celebration in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in May of 2023. Their courtship began in 2020, and they met through a dating app.