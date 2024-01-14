‘I’ve Never Had So Much Fun In My Life’: Simone Biles Dishes About Her Wedding ‘Topping’ The Olympics

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 03: Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles kisses husband Jonathan Owens #34 of the Green Bay Packers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 03, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Simone Biles has been on everyone’s lips lately due to a recent interview with husband and NFL footballer Jonathan Owens about their relationship. However, Biles shared her recollection of a few sweet memories of her union with Owens with Vanity Fair. In the article, the Olympian revealed that her wedding was sweeter than a gold-medal finish at the Olympics. The 26-year-old shared that marrying her husband, Owens, in April was an unforgettable experience. Apparently, it was so unforgettable that the ceremony surpassed her first appearance at the Olympics in 2016, when she won four gold medals, including the individual all-around and team titles. “I’ve never had so much fun in my life,” Biles reflected on her nuptials. “I was 19 when I won my first Olympics, and I was like, ‘How am I supposed to top this?’ My wedding topped it.”

She continued, “It was the greatest feeling ever,” explaining that she and her husband Owens, decided to say their “I dos” surrounded by only a small gathering of loved ones. “We could have had so many more people,” Biles shared. “But we really wanted to make it as intimate and as special as possible.”

Biles also shared with Vanity Fair about meeting Owens on the dating app Raya when a girlfriend encouraged her to join after a tough breakup. Although she wasn’t initially interested — “My guard went straight up when she said dating site,” she reflected — she ended up meeting her future husband during the first week of her joining the app. “The second week I met him in person, and the rest is history,” she said. “We were hooked.”

Owens also told Vanity Fair that he instantly noticed Biles’ laugh. “It was just contagious,” he explained. “We could talk all day and we’d stayed up late, and there just wasn’t an awkward moment.” From there, the rest was history! The pair got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2022 and got married in a civil ceremony in Houston, followed by a destination wedding in May in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in April 2023.