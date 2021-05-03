We All Need Friends To Hype Us Up Like Niecy Nash Did BFF Sherri Shepherd At Her Birthday Party

Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images

You know what every girl needs more of? Hype women. A hype woman is, in the same vein as the individual who helps to keep an entertainer energetic at concerts, a friend or sometimes a delightful stranger who reminds you of how fierce and fabulous you really are. For Sherri Shepherd, that woman is her best friend, Niecy Nash.

This past weekend, Shepherd threw herself a belated birthday soiree (her actual born day is April 22) and invited all of her Hollywood girlfriends. Other attendees included former Jamie Foxx Show co-star Garcelle Beauvais, Loni Love, Essence Atkins, Tisha Campbell, and even legendary drummer Sheila E. But no one made Shepherd feel like the hostess with the most-ess more than Nash. She made sure her friend looked her best (including that the “girls” were close and perky), complimented her at every turn and reminded everyone that Shepherd gave everything she was supposed to give in her low-cut, snakeskin dress and glowing skin.

“You always need good girlfriends to fix your boobs at your birthday party,” Shepherd wrote on Instagram. “Thank you @niecynash1 for coming to my rescue.”

The star, who recently shed 20 pounds and showcased her lean look for an epic Black Hollywood photo shoot, looked genuinely happy among Nash and the rest of her friends. That’s not a surprise though, as the party looked like quite the festive occasion. The ladies even enjoyed a moment singing along to Sheila E’s “Glamorous Life” with the music legend on the 37th anniversary of the song’s release. It was an extra special party because it was the first time Shepherd said she’d ever taken the time to celebrate herself.

“I never do anything for my birthday. Jeffrey’s birthday is on my day so it’s always about Jeffrey. So I’ve never done anything. So I wanted to ask everybody I love, like the closest people that I love, to come and celebrate with me,” Shepherd said in a video clip.

“I’m so glad that you did this for yourself because you deserve it,” Nash replied. “You deserve all the things.You deserve all the things, friend.”

We can’t get enough of watching people love on their friends and family. And after the last 18 months, if there was ever a time to celebrate one another, it’s now.

“When I tell you my heart is sooo full. It’s my belated Birthday celebration & because of #covid restrictions I couldn’t invite all my beloved friends but I tell you I am in tears for the outpouring of love from my girls in this industry,” Shepherd noted of her successful party and supportive guest list. “I wouldn’t have made it without these ladies in my life.”