6 Things We Learned About Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts’ Sweet Love Story On ‘Red Table Talk’

Don’t you just love a good love story?

Newlyweds Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts pulled up a seat the red table yesterday and opened up like never before.

The couple joined Red Table Talk hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Willow Smith yesterday for a new episode of the hit Facebook Watch show and sat down for an intimate discussion about their headline-grabbing love.

You’ll recall that the Claws star surprised her fans last summer by announcing that she’d gotten remarried in a surprise ceremony…and plot twist, to a woman! Nash, 51, had tied the knot with her friend turned love-of-her-life, singer Jessica Betts, 38.

Since then, the couple has showed up in our feeds time-after-time basking in the glow of their love and sharing their unwavering joy with fans. Which, is exactly why we tuned in to watch the Betts open up about their beautiful love story and set the record straight on some of fans’ biggest questions about their love. For starters, contrary to popular belief, Nash made the first move!

“A lot of people think that this little Thundercat just came in here and picked me up and turned me every which way but loose, but I gave myself permission to feel what I felt in the moment and to be unapologetic about it,” says Nash about making the first step toward transitioning her relationship with Betts from friendship to romance.

Here’s a recap of what we learned about the Betts on the episode.