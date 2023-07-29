Shake Shack Opens Its First Location In The Bahamas — And It Has Plenty Of Island Flavor

Shake Shack

Shake Shack has grown into quite the popular restaurant chain, and it’s still expanding, reaching new corners of the world. Most recently, the restaurant, known for its 100% Angus beef burgers, chicken, and milkshakes, is putting down roots in the Bahamas at Atlantis Paradise Island, which is a lush resort that’s been around for 25 years.

This location will be the first ever to open on the sunny island. To give it a personalized Caribbean touch and local context, this Shake Shack will have additions like exclusive new cocktails and Bahamian menu items that can cater to locals and tourists alike. The restaurant partnered with local purveyors to bring this idea to life.

The exclusive menu items are mostly sweet treats such as milkshakes and desserts. Three of them include:

Sunset Shake: mango passionfruit custard swirled with guava strawberry purée and topped with mango, hibiscus, and dragon fruit powder

Buried Treasure Concrete: vanilla and chocolate custard blended with toasted white chocolate, chocolate pearls, vanilla cookies, and topped with chocolate golden nuggets

Guava Cheesecake Concrete: includes vanilla custard blended with D’vanya’s local guava jam and New York-style cheesecake.

Guests who buy the Guava Cheesecake Concrete will be contributing to a good cause as five percent of sales will go to the Atlantis’ Blue Project Foundation, which fosters the preservation and conservation of marine wildlife and Bahamian ecosystems.

At the new Shake Shack, guests can also expect a full 360-degree hexagon-shaped bar, local Bahamian art, and floor-to-ceiling glass walls so guests can get up close views of marine life at Atlantis’ The Dig aquarium.

Cocktail lovers, gather here. Shake Shack in Atlantis Paradise Island will also be one of the few locations to have a full bar. Some exclusive drinks guests can look forward to include Rum Punch, Tropical Spritz, Frozen Lemonade (customers can choose their own liquor), and a Strawberry Guava Mojito.

A restaurant isn’t complete without the right aesthetics to set the mood. That’s why the restaurant had local Bahamian artist Shacqeel Coleby create a unique mural for the space.