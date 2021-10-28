Shake Shack Gets A Taste Of The Caribbean With New Chef JJ Johnson Collaboration

Credit: Shake Shack

Shake Shack is joining forces with chef JJ Johnson to create a one-of-a-kind, limited-time menu that includes two brand new-items: the new Little J’s Burger and new Curry Crunch Fries.

The final collab of Shake Shack’s “Now Serving” chef collab series, the Little J’s Burger features a gruyere cheeseburger, made with 100 percent Angus beef, and is topped with braised bacon, onion mayo, lettuce and tomato on a toasted potato bun. Served alongside the burger, the Curry Crunch Fries are JJ’s take on Shake Shack’s classic crispy crinkle cuts topped with the chef’s signature curry crunch.

“I’m super excited to spice up the already iconic burger and fries at Shake Shake through the creation of the Little J’s Burger and Curry Crunch fries, each featuring the nostalgic Caribbean flavors and flair I grew up with. To have my name alongside a worldwide brand like Shake Shack’s at their 125th St. location truly brings what I’m doing in the culinary world full circle, especially with my first FIELDTRIP location in Harlem nearby.”

Priced at $8.49 and $3.99 respectively, the new burger and fries will be available for purchase in-store, through pickup on Shake Shack’s website or delivery and pickup via the Shack app starting Oct. 28 at the Shake Shack in Harlem, N.Y. until supplies last. Proceeds from the menu will be donated to Rethink Food, a nonprofit organization with the mission to create a more sustainable and equitable food system.

Shake Shack’s “Now Serving” featured a series of collaborations with well-known chefs and restaurateurs across the U.S. featuring unique, exclusive menu items available for a limited time, with a portion of net proceeds benefiting local nonprofits helping those in the restaurant community.