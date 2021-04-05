Shake Shack Partners With Black Owned ‘Slutty Vegan’ For Limited-Edition Vegan Burger

What do you get when you combine the hottest burger chain in America, with the sluttiest Black-owned vegan burger? If you answered “a match made in burger heaven”, you’re right.

Shake Shack and vegan chef Pinky Cole’s Slutty Vegan, are teaming up for the ‘Now Serving’ collab series, to create a one-of-a-kind, limited-time menu item: the SluttyShack. The vegan burger will be available at Shake Shack Old Fourth Ward in Atlanta on Thursday, April 8 and at Shake Shack Harlem in New York City on Thursday, April 8 and Friday, April 9.

“Our mission isn’t to tell people to go vegan – but rather, to inspire guests to open up horizons with something new and different. Partnering with Shake Shack is a natural way of furthering this mission – enjoy one of America’s most beloved burger spots, but try it with a twist,” said Pinky Cole, Founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan. “Philanthropy is the core of who I am, and I’m encouraged by Shake Shack’s aligned outlook on giving back to its communities. Our goal with this collab is to build support for communities and industries close to our hearts.”

The SluttyShack collab features the best of both burger worlds: a Shake Shack veggie patty topped with Pinky’s secret Slut Dust, lemon ginger kale, caramelized onions, vegan ranch and vegan mayo on Slutty Vegan’s signature toasted Hawaiian bun. The burger is 100 percent vegan and combines Slutty Vegan’s “the secret is in the sauce” mantra with Shake Shack’s all-American burger.

The best part about it is that every bite is for a good cause. Proceeds from burger sales will be donated to Giving Kitchen in Atlanta, a crisis relief organization for people in the food and beverage industry, and ROAR in New York, a community of hospitality leaders advocating for the NYC restaurant industry.

“Over the last year, we’ve all heard of Pinky Cole and the impact she’s making, not just in Atlanta and New York but across the country,” said Mark Rosati, Culinary Director of Shake Shack. “Having the chance to collaborate with her and her team on this burger has been an honor – not only has it been fun and creative, but it’s been inspiring. We’re really proud to work alongside the Slutty Vegan team and support communities near and dear to us both.” SluttyShack is the latest collaboration in Now Serving, Shake Shack’s series of collaborations with well-known chefs and restaurateurs across the U.S. featuring unique, exclusive menu items available for a limited time, with a portion of net proceeds benefiting local nonprofits helping those in the restaurant community.