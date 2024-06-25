Boxer Roy Jones Jr.’s Son Dies By Suicide

Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Roy Jones Jr., 55, shared the heartbreaking news that his 32-year-old son, DeAndre, has died by suicide. The boxer made the announcement in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Unfortunately, my son DeAndre took his life on Saturday,” Jones wrote.

“I’m so thankful that God allowed me to come home Friday night to spend the last night of his life with me and the family,” he continued. “I know a lot of people are going through tough times right now, but nothing is worth taking your own life. God gives it and God should be the one to take it away.”

“Please respect our privacy while my family and I process this loss,” he added. “Thank you for the love and support.”

The boxer and wife Natlyn Jones have been married for over two decades, having met in the early 2000s. The couple had three sons together–Roy III, DeShaun, and DeAndre, who were twins.

“Being a father is really important to me and it’s difficult because I’m gone a lot,” Jones said in 2002 to Jet. “But it’s kind of like, in essence, you expect that the father would be gone and doing stuff because he has to provide for home. I just have to be gone more than normal. Although that means home misses me more than normal, but they also get to enjoy a lot more than normal too. So it’s a sacrifice, but it’s worth the sacrifice for them I think because as long as I’m there, when I do have time, it’s good. I really enjoy the fact that I can be a father.”

Jones Jr. retired in 2018 after a legendary boxing career that included 47 knockouts. The champion exited retirement in 2023 to fight Anthony Pettis in a cruiserweight boxing match, which Pettis won.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.