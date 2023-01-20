ASAP Rocky Is ‘More Excited Than Everybody Else’ About Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Navy fans have been summoning Rihanna to drop new music for a couple of years now so she could get back to performing. Their demands haven’t gone unheard as the singer and entrepreneur is headlining the Super Bowl halftime show in February. Her man, ASAP Rocky, couldn’t be more excited.

During a recent episode of Apple Music 1 radio with Zane Lowe, the rapper gushed over his partner’s return to music and the big stage.

“I’m so glad that my lady’s back making music again and whatnot, and getting back out there,” he said, adding, “It’s just incredible.”

The father of one continued, “The Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is, she going to bring it, man. I’m excited. I’m more excited than everybody else, honestly.”

Rocky and Rihanna, both 34, are parents to an 8-month-old and seem to be a committed couple. Rihanna gave birth to their son in May and though she hasn’t revealed his name, the mogul did share a TikTok video of her little one in December so fans could see his adorable face.

During the Apple interview, Rocky shared details about his new single “Same Problems?” and implied this is going to be a big year for them both after focusing on parenthood in 2022.

“It is a good year for both of us to be more active and be out there,” he said.

Rocky and Rih started dating in 2020 but have been friends since about 2012. He was an opening act for her Diamonds world tour in 2013. The actor and rapper has since called the powerhouse the love of his life.

During an interview for GQ in 2021, he was open about the joys of having a monogamous relationship with the superstar. “[It’s] so much better. So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

The pair were most recently spotted at the Golden Globes on January 10. Though she didn’t win “Best Original Song” for “Lift Me Up” from Wakanda Forever, the handsome couple stunned in all black and Rihanna beamed from ear to ear.

The Super Bowl will be taking place Sunday, February 12 in Glendale, Ariz. The last time the “Needed Me” singer performed was in 2018 alongside DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller at the Grammy Awards. That being said, expect a pretty unforgettable show.