Rihanna Shares Adorable TikTok Video Of Her Baby Son

Rihanna debuted her son on TikTok, and the internet is in shambles!

The music icon and mogul shared the first official look at her baby boy, whom she welcomed with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May 2022, on TikTok this Saturday.

In the sweet video, the couple’s son can be seen cooing and smiling at his mother, who is heard in the background recording him. “You tryna get Mommy’s phone?” Rihanna asks her baby.

Later in the clip, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son yawns as he looks out a car window.

“Hacked,” Rihanna captioned the video, marking her first social media post about her child.

Throughout her pregnancy and motherhood journey, Rihanna has been notoriously private about showing her baby. They’re keeping things low-key so they can enjoy their little family,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in August. “Privacy has become increasingly important to the couple. When it was just the two of them, they’d go out all hours of the day and night and interact with fans. Now, with the baby, they’re a little more protective.”

In a recent November interview with The Washington Post, the singer shared why she was waiting to share her son with the world. “We just didn’t get around to it yet,” she said, per Hypebae. “We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with the kind of just, like, getting it out there.”

We hope to see more pictures and videos of #BabyFenty soon!