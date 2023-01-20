‘My Guiding Light’: Regina King Pens Message Honoring Son Ian A Year After His Death

Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

Actress Regina King took to Instagram this week to remember her late son, Ian Alexander Jr., in a reflective post. This is the first time King has posted anything since her son’s passing in 2022.

“January 19th is Ian’s Worthday. As we still process his physical absence, we celebrate his presence,” she wrote in an Instagram caption under a video of a floating paper lantern.

The caption continued, “We are all in different places on the planet…so is Ian. His spirit is the thread that connects us. Of course orange is your favorite color…Its the fire and the calm. I see you in everything I breath [sic]. My absolute favorite thing about myself is being ….Regina the mother of Ian the GodKing. Continue to shine bright,my guiding light. 🧡🧡🧡”

Ian died by suicide in January of 2022 one day after his 26th birthday. Following his passing, King released a statement honoring her son.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” she shared. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

Regina and Ian had a tight-knit relationship. She often boasted that he was her greatest accomplishment. The pair even shared matching tattoos that say “unconditional love” in Aramaic.

“I get emotional because my son is an amazing young man,” King said of Ian prior to his death. “And it took me to be a mother for me to realize how incredible of a woman [my mother] is. You don’t know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don’t have a child, you don’t know what that is. But when you experience it, it is the most fulfilling ever. So, that is the greatest part about me. Being a mom to Ian.”

King had Ian with actor and record producer Ian Alexander Sr. They were married from 1997 to 2007.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. They’re available to listen 24/7.