Photos Of Regina King And Son Ian Through The Years

Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

Many hearts are heavy right now as people think of actress Regina King and her family following the loss of her son, Ian Alexander Jr. News of the 26-year-old’s passing came from King early Saturday (January 22) morning, with the star sharing with PEOPLE that her son “is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others.” Most important it seems was the happiness of King to him. Since he was a young boy, he was by her side on the red carpet as she worked to get her career to where it is now. He also watched her juggle her many roles with her most important role of all, being his mom.

“To be all that you are while always having the time to be there, love and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable,” he wrote in an ode to her on her birthday last January. “The whole marvel universe ain’t got sh-t on you, your [sic] the real superhero!”

She has stated in the past that being a parent to “an amazing young man” like Alexander changed the way she sees love. “You don’t know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don’t have a child, you don’t know what that is,” she told CNN years ago. “But when you experience it, it is the most fulfilling ever. So, that is the greatest part about me. Being a mom to Ian.”

Our thoughts are certainly with King at this time, but also on the beautiful relationship between mother and son that we were all honored to witness over the years. See images of some of their touching mother-and-son moments below.

01 2003 Dan Steinberg/Getty Images 02 2003 Amy Graves/WireImage 03 2004 Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images 04 2005 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage 05 2007 Ethan Miller/Getty Images 06 2009 Tiffany Rose/WireImage 07 2011 Barry King/FilmMagic 08 2011 Donato Sardella/WireImage 09 2012 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage 10 2012 Tiffany Rose/WireImage 11 2012 Noel Vasquez/Getty Images 12 2012 Paul Redmond/FilmMagic 13 2013 Noel Vasquez/Getty Images 14 2014 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage 15 2017 James Devaney/GC Images 16 2019 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA 17 2019 Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp 18 2021 VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images