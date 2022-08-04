Regina King Recently Spotted With A New Look 

One Night in Miami director, Regina King, was recently spotted out and about sporting a gorgeous new look. The beloved actress, 51, proudly displayed her new red curly afro, which is unquestionably a look for the summer.

Take a look below:

IM OBSESSED WITH HER NEW HAIR OMG 😍❤️

Smiling for the camera, King was captured wearing a black crop top, cream-colored waist-gathered wide-leg pants, and flip-flops. There is not much detail around the photo, but it appears as if she is working on something soon, and we will be patiently waiting.

If you recall, King’s son, Ian Alexander Jr., sadly passed away earlier this year. The 227 actress hasn’t posted any updates on Instagram since his passing, and there haven’t been many sightings either. One can only presume that she is utilizing this time to work on healing, respectfully.

In June, King attended the Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy, for the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival. King looked amazing with waist-length braids in a ponytail, a fresh face, and wearing a white semi-sheer two-piece gown paired with a Louis Vuitton monogram Petite Boite Chapeau Bag.

King was on site to accept the honor of the Film Italy Women Power Award alongside fellow honoree Naomie Harris. The ladies were all smiles on the carpet and at the ceremony as they each accepted their trophies.

Again, we love the new hairstyle, and we are always excited to see this stunning icon grace our timelines.