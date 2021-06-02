Raven-Symoné Shows Off 28-Pound Weight Loss: “I Got A Whole Different Face Going On”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Raven-Symoné is down almost 30 pounds and feeling really good about it.

The star took to Instagram Live with her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday to share the news, showing off a lean face and a wide smile over her results from a change in diet and activity.

“Pounds down, pounds down. Check out a chin,” she told fans watching. “If y’all watch Raven’s Home literally right now and then come on this Live and see this joint, I have a whole different face going on. It’s a whole pounds down journey. Just so you guys know, I’m 28 pounds down. I lost a sh-t ton of weight.”

She didn’t share specifically how the weight came off, but she did tell Live viewers that she was currently taking part in a fast and the couple had just come back from doing a 30-minute walk together.

“Right now I’m doing a fast,” she said. “I’m doing a 48-hour fast so we’re on that journey now.”

Symoné and Pearman-Maday are currently doing an exercise challenge together and will be documenting their experience and results with a series of “transformative” YouTube videos on their new channel, 8 PM.

The couple are approaching a year of marriage, and in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, they said they are already thinking about expanding their family. They’re interested in having four kids, some they will carry, others someone else may carry.

“I want four kids. I want a big family,” Symoné told ET. “I want to be able to make sure that the gatherings at the dinner table and the gatherings at holidays are full of excitement and fun. I really don’t like the attention on me, even though I’m in the industry, you might think it’s true. But if we just have one child, I feel like it’s not enough distraction. I want a whole bunch of people in the house.”

In the meantime though, she is focused on her health journey and marveling over the changes she’s witnessed thus far.

“You see that jawline right now?!” she asked Live viewers.

We certainly do, sis!