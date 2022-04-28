MrsGuobadiaLoading: Inside Porsha Williams’s Bridal Party Brunch

Instagram

Porsha Williams is getting ready for life as Mrs. Simon Guobadia. To help her prepare for her wedding day are her bridesmaids, whom she decided to celebrate this week with a bridal brunch.

Using the name given to her by her soon-to-be husband, “Eseosa” introduced a few members of her bridesmaid bunch, using the event to formally ask her closest girlfriends to stand with her on her special day. A few familiar faces include her sister Lauren Williams and former RHOA personality and longtime friend Shamea Morton.

The ladies ate good, partaking in chicken and waffles, charcuterie boards covered with fruit, sweet breads, French toast and more. And the vibes were also good, the ladies sharing laughs and hugs, coming together for selfies, to dance together and enjoying each other’s company.

Williams showed gratitude for her girls, saying she couldn’t see herself saying “I do” without them. “I Love each and every one of these Queens!” she wrote on Instagram. “We are definitely about to show out! Family is forever and I can’t imagine walking down the the aisle without my girls beside me!”

The future Mr. and Mrs. are planning multiple weddings, including a native law and custom ceremony to honor his Edo culture, so these bridesmaids will have plenty to do — and wear.

The TV personality and author announced last May that not only was she in love after a month of dating, but she was also engaged to Guobadia. And while there was initially some controversy surrounding their love story, they’ve remained unbothered and completely enamored with one another.

“Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”