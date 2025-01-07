Paris Jackson Celebrates 5 Years of Sobriety: 'Gratitude Hardly Scratches The Surface'

Getty

Paris Jackson is starting the new year by celebrating a significant achievement–five years of sobriety. In a vulnerable Instagram post, the singer shared that she’s been free from all substances for half a decade now.

“Hi, i’m pk and i’m an alcoholic and a heroin addict,” the Instagram post began. The caption was written alongside a video that showed snippets of her journey to sobriety, which included her using substances and then gradually becoming sober and enjoying mundane moments in her life, and spending time with her fiancé Justin Long.

Jackson, 26, continued, “Today marks 5 years clean & sober from all drugs and alcohol. to say that i’m thankful would be a poor euphemism. gratitude hardly scratches the surface. it’s because i’m sober that i get to smile today. i get to make music. i get to experience the joy of loving my dogs and cat. i get to feel heartbreak in all it’s glory. i get to grieve. i get to laugh. i get to dance. i get to trust. i feel the sun on my skin and it’s warm. i’ve found that life keeps happening regardless of whether i’m sober or not, but today i get to show up for it.”

The caption concluded, “Here’s a little snapshot of what has been possible because of my sobriety, and my god i can’t believe i almost missed it all. thanks

1 • 7 • 20”

Jackson has been open about her drug addiction in past interviews, sharing that she battled with addiction as young as 15. The grief of losing her iconic father led to her addiction, Paris told The Standard in 2021.

Michael Jackson died unexpectedly in June 2009 while preparing for his This Is It concert tour at London’s O2 Arena. At the time, he was 50 years old, while Paris was just 11.

Paris is the second-born child of the Thriller legend. The eldest child of the artist is Prince Michael Jackson, 27, while the youngest is Bigi Jackson, 22.

The singer is now happily engaged to her fiancé Justin Long.

“To those that helped me on this journey, if only for just the beginning, middle, or the whole time so far, you know who you are and i owe you my life. thank you. 5 years. THANK GOD.”