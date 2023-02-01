Mom Of Late Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss ‘Almost Called’ Him To Celebrate New Gap Ad: ‘Then I Remembered’

Gap

On Monday, Gap released new images and video honoring Steven “tWitch” Boss. The dancer posed for the company’s latest collaboration with Haitian-owned menswear label The Brooklyn Circus before his death on December 13.

Within the campaign, the former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and producer gleefully showed off his dance moves as he rocked pieces from the new capsule. His mother, Connie Boss Alexander, shared the campaign on Instagram, offering up her excitement along with her grief.

“I almost called you to say, son look at you in this ad! Then I remembered 💔,” Alexander captioned a snippet of the ad in her Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

“My heart…” she added.

Gap also announced its plans to donate to Vibrant Emotional Health in Boss’s honor. Allison Holker, Boss’ wife, shared a statement, saying she was “so moved” by the colorful way her husband was captured for the Gap and Brooklyn Circus collaboration.

“When Stephen and I first saw his images from the campaign, it brought tears to our eyes. He was so moved by how they captured his true essence, and he was excited for the world to see them,” she said.

She continued, ​​“We pay tribute to Stephen’s life by sharing these images in homage to the joy and light he brought to everyone around him.”

Boss, fondly known for his days on So You Think You Can Dance and for being the upbeat spirit on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide at age 40 in December. The news left his family, friends, loved ones, industry colleagues, fans and followers devastated.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Allison said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and the light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Boss is survived by his mother, Allison, and children Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.