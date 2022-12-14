Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Former 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' DJ And Executive Producer Dead By Suicide

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who was fondly known as the joyous DJ and executive producer for “Ellen DeGeneres Show” and a dancer who rose to fame on “So You Think You Can Dance,” has died from a reported suicide at age 40. TMZ was the first to report the news.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Boss’ wife, Allison Holker Boss, 34, confirms to PEOPLE. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

His final Instagram post on Monday showed him and Holker dancing in front of a Christmas tree and celebrating the holidays.

Boss is survived by his wife, Allison as well as children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.