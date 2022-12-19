Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Mother Speaks Out For The First Time Following His Death

The news that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss died last week shook the internet and saddened loved ones and fans. His mother, Connie Boss Alexander, is breaking her silence for the first time since her son’s passing.

In an Instagram story, Alexander wrote, “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers, and encouragement.” she continued, “Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts, and phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can.”

After acknowledging all the love and support, the last line of the message was dedicated to her late son.

“Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond. 💙 💔,” she wrote.

Boss died by suicide on Tuesday, December 13. Stephen and his mother were seemingly close; she penned an intimate birthday message to him on his birthday, on September 29th.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY BOOBOO! (I get to use it at each milestone don’t fuss at me) Scrolling through, realizing any picture is inadequate to describe the happiness and pride I feel on today.” she wrote in September in an Instagram caption. “All the professional accomplishments notwithstanding, what strikes me more is the man you have become…from a son and brother to a husband and father. I couldn’t have envisioned a better journey..Not always easy, but oh the outcome is….everything!🌍 I thank God for your gift and the #40 years He has covered, protected, and blessed you through! To all the tomorrows and the next 40…Let’s Go!”

He was popularly known as a hip-hop dancer, choreographer, DJ, TV host, and television producer. His most recent gig was a co-executive producer of The Ellen Show.

tWitch left behind a wife, Allison Holker Boss, and three children–Zaia, 3; Maddox, 6; and Weslie, 14.

His wife, Allison, 34, also released a statement shortly after his death on Instagram.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Allison said. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him.”

She continued, “He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that we won’t honor his memory.”

She concluded, “We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself, especially for our 3 children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

The couple first connected in 2010 during season 7 of So You Think You Can Dance. They were dance partners during the season, which sparked their romance’s beginning. On December 10th, the mother of three celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary in a warm post.

“It’s our 9th anniversary!! I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!! Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU.”

If you or anyone you know struggles with suicidal thoughts, you or them don’t have to suffer alone. You can call 988, which is the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.