Meet Nova! ‘Married At First Sight’ Alum Paige Banks Gives Birth To Baby Girl

Paige Banks from Season 12 of Married At First Sight is reveling in her happily ever after. She recently gave birth to her first child on Monday, Feb 26. Banks welcomed a baby girl named Nova Rae Banks-Williams with her boyfriend Justin.

“Nova answers all of my life questions, she is my greatest blessing in human form,” she shared in a statement to ESSENCE. “Being her mommy is truly a gift that I get to unwrap every single day.”

Banks went public with Justin in September 2023 while simultaneously announcing she was expecting her daughter. The accountant and author has kept her relationship tight-lipped for the most part, which makes sense after sharing her journey to love and marriage on TV.

During a chat with PEOPLE, she shared some of Nova’s daily routine.

“Nova enjoys snuggles with Mom and Dad, listening to oldies music and long naps during the day to keep Mom and Dad up at night,” she explained. “She was named Nova, which means Bright Star, because she brings so much light to our lives and Rae because she makes our world go round just like a ray of sunshine.”

Back in September, when Banks announced she was expecting, she shared her excitement about motherhood.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mother and embrace all of the beautiful possibilities that come with raising and nurturing a child of my own, and finally I felt like God had answered the desires of my heart and gave me something that I had been yearning for,” she said at the time.

During her time on MAFS, Banks had a notably tumultuous experience. However, the beauty has found her person in Justin.

“My confidant and most importantly my best friend,” she said of him during her pregnancy announcement. “Life isn’t always easy, but doing it with you make things so worthwhile. I can’t wait to see you in action with our little love.”

She’s got her wish! Congratulations to the beauty and her love on welcoming their baby girl.