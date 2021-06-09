Loading the player…

Paige Banks isn’t giving up on love anytime soon. The beauty, who was a participant in Season 12 of Married at First Sight in Atlanta, was a constant topic of conversation after her marriage to Chris Williams imploded during their honeymoon and didn’t make it to eight weeks. His treatment of her was panned on social media, with him telling her he wasn’t attracted to her after sleeping with her multiple times the night of their wedding and after telling her his ex was pregnant and that he still had feelings for her. Still, she also received criticism for trying to stick around through the worst of it, giving him chance after chance when he would say or do the bare minimum to get back in her good graces.

In the end, Paige made the decision to no longer be with Chris, a severance that didn’t actually occur until some time after Decision Day. It took some time, but she’s ready to move on and see what else is out there in the ATL, and frankly, so are viewers of this tumultuous season.

Paige is featured in the special Married At First Sight: Where Are They Now? airing on Wednesday (June 9) at 9/8c. As viewers get the chance to catch up with her, along with other past participants, we get to see her go on her first date since opting to divorce Chris. She meets up with a guy named Styles for wine and after overcoming a little initial awkwardness to get to some laughs, she’s feeling good about the date.

“After meeting him right now, I’m feeling very relieved,” she says in her confessional with producers. “He is very friendly. I could tell that he’s a little shy. It seems he has a good head on his shoulders, so I’m very cautiously optimistic.”

Keyword: cautious. After all that she has dealt with, you can’t blame her for that wariness. Take a look at a loosened up Paige and this handsome suitor in our exclusive sneak peek at the Where Are They Now? special.