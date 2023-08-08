This #GirlDad Designed His Daughter’s Outfit For The Beyoncé Concert

Image for Parkwood

A New Jersey resident, Geselle Valera, posted a video that’s now making its rounds on social media in the best way possible. She posted a clip of herself getting ready for the recent Beyoncé concert in Jersey and her dad was the mastermind behind her outfit.

“My dad put this together the night before 😅 @joseperalta693 but the amazing idea came from non other than MUTHAAAAA @mallelyne_p,” Valera captioned the video.

In it, Valera documents her dad fitting the material on her and sewing it together on his machine. She then popped out with the finished product, which was a printed two piece inspired by the David Koma look Beyoncé has worn on the tour, which was styled by KJ Moody. She rocked the outfit with some cowboy boots and shades, which have been staple accessories for Renaissance concert-goers’ attire.

Social media commenters crowned the creative and talented father the #girldad of the year for helping his daughter slay for the concert.

A fellow #girldad approved of the look and the support, commenting, “As a father of a girl I can’t imagine the honor he has seeing how beautiful you look!!! He lit”

Fans have enjoyed getting dressed up and creating their own funky Renaissance Tour looks. The Beyhive has worn shimmering essentials for the shows, including cowboy hats and boots, sheer ensembles, one-of-a-kind accessories and Ivy Park pieces to pay homage to the superstar and her critically acclaimed album. They’ve also looked forward to seeing her oldest daughter, Blue Ivy, 9, on tour with her as she shows off her own dancing skills and makes her digital aunties proud.

Beyoncé kicked off her The Renaissance World Tour in May and the first stop was at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. The tour includes performances from her renowned Renaissance album as well as some classics. It’s expected to be one of the highest grossing tours in history, but we’ll see after the final show on October 1. The European part of The Renaissance earned her $154 million alone.