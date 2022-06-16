14 Photos Of Celebrity #GirlDads With Their Daughters

Father’s Day is fast approaching, and what better way to celebrate than to look at photos of dads in action? Not just any dads, though, but star fathers who are proudly raising girls and nothing but girls. We did our research and found some super cute images of celebrity men of all kinds, from Jamie Foxx and Ludacris to President Obama and Rev. Al Sharpton, spending time with their favorite girls. Enjoy the good vibes and a glimpse at great fathers below.
01
Ludacris With Karma Bridges
The rapper has raised all girls, including eldest daughter Karma (with Christine White), Cai (with Tamika Fuller), and Cadence and Chance with wife Eudoxie Bridges.
02
President Obama With Malia and Sasha Obama
The good ‘ol days! Forever President Barack Obama is a proud #Girldad to the lovely Malia and Sasha (whose actual name is Natasha – the more you know).
03
Common and Omoye Assata Lynn
The Oscar-winning rapper couldn’t be more proud of his only child, who recently graduated from Howard’s law school.
04
Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Simone Johnson
Simone is the actor and former wrestler’s first child with ex-wife Dany Garcia, but he’s gone on to have two more girls: Jasmine and Tiana with wife Lauren Hashian.
05
Iman Shumpert and Junie Shumpert
Junie (actually Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr) is the charismatic firstborn of Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor. They also recently (as in 2020) welcomed daughter Rue.
06
Russell Simmons With Aoki and Ming Lee Simmons
They may look just like their mom Kimora Lee Simmons, but Ming and Aoki’s hearts belong to their famous father.
07
Chris Rock With Zahra and Lola Rock
The comedian is father to two daughters, who are the perfect mixture of him and beautiful ex-wife Malaak Compton-Rock.
08
Tyrese and Shayla Gibson
The actor and crooner doesn’t play about his baby Shayla (from his marriage to Norma Gibson), or his youngest daughter Soraya from ex-wife Samantha Lee.
09
Chance the Rapper and Kensli Bennett
We love the way that Chance the Rapper is a doting dad to his daughters Kensli and Marli, whom he shares with wife Kirsten.
10
Wayne Brady and Maile Masako Brady
The comedian and actor (and game show host) is a #girldad to daughter Maile, whom he shares with ex-wife Mandie Taketa.
11
Jamie Foxx With Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop
Jamie Foxx calls himself a “feminist dad” to daughters Corinne (whom he shares with Corinne Kline) and Annalise (born to Kristin Grannis).
12
Rev. Al Sharpton With Daughters Dominique and Ashley Sharpton
Sharpton shares his two daughters with his ex-wife, Kathy Jordan.
13
David Alan Grier and Luisa Danbi Grier-Kim
Funnyman and actor David Alan Grier is dad to daughter Luisa, whom he shares with wife Christine Y. Kim.