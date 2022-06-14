Happy Father’s Day! Celebrity Men Who’ve Welcomed Children In 2022

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci

Fathers bring something unique to children’s lives and the role they play is important. It could be the way they carry their little ones on their shoulders, protect them from harm, or play sports on the field with them.

With Father’s Day loading, it’s a good time to highlight existing fathers and dads to be. They fill shoes that are difficult for others to fill, hence the need to give them their flowers while they’re here. Some well-known Black male celebrities have shared pregnancy announcements and the birth of new babies in 2022. Some of these celeb dads include the likes of Romeo Miller, rapper G Herbo, and A$AP Rocky. Here are a few reminders of the kids they’ve ushered into the world this year or that a few are expecting before the end of 2022.