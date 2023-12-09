Oprah Reveals The Secret Behind Her Recent Weight Loss

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey is looking snatched and everyone is talking about it. The 69-year-old media mogul recently showed off her fit bod on the red carpet at The Color Purple world premiere, which took place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Winfrey co-produced the movie with Steven Spielberg.

When asked about her transformation, the Queen of Talk told Entertainment Tonight, “It’s not one thing, it’s everything. I intend to keep it that way,” she said, adding, “I was on that treadmill today.”

The movie, which will be released to the public on Christmas, is based on Alice Walker’s 1982 novel and is an adaptation of the Broadway production. The new adaptation also features A-list stars like Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, and Halle Bailey.

US television host and producer Oprah Winfrey arrives for the world premiere of “The Color Purple” at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Those who are familiar with Oprah’s journey know she has been open about her weight throughout the years. In September, Winfrey talked about it during a panel she hosted called Oprah Daily’s “The Life You Want Class: The State of Weight.”

Speaking about her struggles, she said, “You all know I’ve been on this journey for most of my life. My highest weight was 237 lbs. I don’t know if there is another public person whose weight struggle has been exploited as much as mine over the years.”

After stating that her body is prone to storing more fat, the star continued, “You all have watched me diet and diet and diet,” adding that it’s “a recurring thing because my body always seems to want to go back to a certain weight.”

Oprah partnered with Weight Watchers in 2015. She signed a deal to purchase 10% of the organization and said that being part of the program helped her shed pounds over the years.

She’s tried different methods, but one she hasn’t utilized is weight-slimming drugs.

When I first started hearing about the weight-loss drugs, at the same time, I was going through knee surgery, and I felt, ‘I’ve got to do this on my own,’” she said on the panel. “Because if I take the drug, that’s the easy way out.”

Whatever way she’s chosen has certainly paid off.