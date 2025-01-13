Grammy-Nominated Singer October London Releases Limited-Edition Spirit With Mr. & Mrs. Bourbon Company

Mr. & Mrs. Bourbon and October London

October London, a crooner known for his hit song “Back to Your Place” and for sounding like the long-lost offspring of Marvin Gaye, is dipping his toe into spirits. Bourbon, specifically.

To match his silky smooth vocals, London is partnering with the Mr. & Mrs. Bourbon Company, co-founded by professional basketball player Russ Smith in 2019, to launch a premium limited-edition expression. The Death Row Records recording artist and current Grammy nominee says the partnership goes deeper than simply crafting a bottle of bourbon with his name and face on it. He compares the making of the spirit, its journey, to the complex process of creating music.

“I think that this collaboration merges my love for true artistry with elevated craftsmanship,” he tells ESSENCE. “I’m a true lover of sophistication and this collaboration offers a premium experience for bourbon enthusiasts and music lovers alike.”

Smith, the CEO, couldn’t agree more.

“This collaboration is not only a merging of the entertainment, sports, and liquor industries, but it will redefine how young entrepreneurs seek to create partnerships that are rooted in luxury, style, quality, and creativity,” he shares in a statement. “October and I wanted this project to break down barriers for any aspiring minds looking to generate new and innovative business opportunities in our community.”

Mr. & Mrs. Bourbon and October London

So what does it taste like? It’s a wheat bourbon made in Kentucky that was distilled in 2018 and aged for six years, creating a flavor with touches of caramel, toffee, and vanilla. The taste is rich; the blend is smooth. Both men say that the launch of this bourbon is also the launch of more collaborations and projects that fuse the world of fine whiskey with the world of entertainment.

“October London embodies the same passion and authenticity that we pour into every bottle of bourbon,” Smith adds. “Our bourbon, much like his music, is an expression of the soul. Together, we’ve created something for bourbon enthusiasts and fans alike to enjoy and share with loved ones. This collaboration represents an unparalleled element of style and October has been involved at every level of this process.”

Expect to see London sipping on it on stage when he kicks off his headlining tour, “October Nights,” this spring, as the spirit will also be made available at some venues during the outing. Before that begins, he’ll be seen at the upcoming Grammys in February, as he’s nominated for two awards.

The collaboration between Mr. & Mrs. Bourbon and October London is $100 and available exclusively at octobersbourbon.com before hitting specific retailers in the spring. Reserved bottles ordered with custom bundles are set to come with branded rock glasses, candles to set the mood, and a playlist with some of London’s unreleased tunes.