HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: GloRilla, Tyla, Pharrell Williams And More

Today’s list also includes October London’s sophomore release, and DeJ Loaf’s first album in four years, ‘End of Summer.’
Best New Music This Week: GloRilla, Tyla, Pharrell Williams And More
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. This week brings a fresh wave of new music releases from some of the industry’s biggest stars that you won’t want to miss. From highly anticipated debut albums to a beloved musician’s return to form, there’s something for everyone. 

GloRilla drops GLORIOUS featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Latto, and October London’s gifts his fans with October Nights. Today, Hip-hop fans can vibe to new singles from Cordae and EARTHGANG, while R&B lovers will be thrilled with Amaria’s Free Fallin’ and Samara Joy’s latest jazz offering Portrait. Regardless of what genre you’re into, this week’s lineup promises to keep your playlist updated with some of the hottest new tracks.

Take a look at our roundup of new releases below.

TOPICS: 