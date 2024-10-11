Best New Music This Week: GloRilla, Tyla, Pharrell Williams And More

Happy Friday, folks. This week brings a fresh wave of new music releases from some of the industry’s biggest stars that you won’t want to miss. From highly anticipated debut albums to a beloved musician’s return to form, there’s something for everyone.

GloRilla drops GLORIOUS featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Latto, and October London’s gifts his fans with October Nights. Today, Hip-hop fans can vibe to new singles from Cordae and EARTHGANG, while R&B lovers will be thrilled with Amaria’s Free Fallin’ and Samara Joy’s latest jazz offering Portrait. Regardless of what genre you’re into, this week’s lineup promises to keep your playlist updated with some of the hottest new tracks.

Take a look at our roundup of new releases below.

GloRilla – ‘GLORIOUS’ Today, GloRilla continues her phenomenal year with the release of her debut album GLORIOUS. The project includes features from Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Sexyy Red, Kirk Franklin, T-Pain, and more. Listen to it HERE. 1.86.0-TKJOV6BRLGEQHDDWOE7GRZ72ZA.0.1-9

Tyla – ‘TYLA+’ Tyla releases the deluxe edition of her self-titled debut album today, featuring three new songs: “Shake Ah,” “Push 2 Start” and “Back to You.” Check it out HERE.

Kane Brown – “Backseat Driver” Ahead of the release of his album Different Man, country star Kane Brown drops the lead single “Backseat Driver.” Hear the song HERE.

Pharrell Williams – ‘Piece by Piece’ [Soundtrack] In conjunction with the release of the animated biopic Piece by Piece, superproducer and musician Pharrell Williams gifts listeners with the film’s official soundtrack. The album features classic records, along with five original songs. Stream it HERE.

DeJ Loaf – ‘End of Summer’ Today, DeJ Loaf drops her first album in four years titled End of Summer. The album features Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, Kash Doll, Babyface Ray, and more. Check it out HERE.

October London – ‘October Nights’ Singer October London releases his sophomore album October Nights. The project features 15 original tracks, nearly all produced, mixed, and mastered by October London himself. Hear the album HERE. 1.86.0-LTAXXEODNBUERAGHLLTZ7Y26KY.0.1-8

Amaria – ‘Free Fallin’’ The talented Amaria drops her third album Free Fallin’. Check out the 12-track project HERE.

Samara Joy – ‘Portrait’ To the delight of jazz (and music) fans worldwide, the youthful Samara Joy unveils her new album Portrait. Listen to it HERE. 1.85.0-VPB23CMV7N2JRYYO6CVSMHXX4Q.0.1-0

EARTHGANG, Spillage Village & T-Pain – “Love You More” Atlanta Rap duo EARTHGANG drops a new song—the lead single “Love You More” ft. T-Pain for their upcoming album Perfect Fantasy. Check it out HERE.

Culture Jam, Saweetie, Flo Milli, Lay Bankz – “Pretty Girls Cry Too” Three talented ladies in hip-hop—Flo Milli, Saweetie, and Lay Bankz—collaborate for the track “Pretty Girls Cry Too.” Listen to it HERE. 1.86.0-2665O4HT4EDZUKDAZGQ6FS5JBI.0.1-6

Skepta ft. Flo Milli – “Why Lie” The popular Skepta links up with Flo Milli for the visual for “Why Lie.” Watch the video HERE.

Cordae – “Mad as F*ck” Cordae lit up 2024 with a Lil Wayne collaboration “Saturday Mornings” and followed it up with “Summer Drop.” Today he dropped his new single “Mad As F*ck.” Check it out HERE.