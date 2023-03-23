From Beautiful Zeppelin To Legendary Love: Nick Cannon Explains The Meaning Of The Names For All 12 Of His Children

Frazer Harrison/KCA2018/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

During a recent sit-down interview with The Shade Room, Nick Cannon had a conversation about his family life, which has garnered a lot of attention as he went from two kids to now, 12, in what seemed like the blink of an eye. The practice of welcoming children into his life has become so commonplace over the last couple of years that he tricked everyone into believing that he had a reality show coming called Who’s Having My Baby? (For the record, I still don’t find his baby-making saga to be comical, but that’s that man’s life.) In the chat, he defended his parenting.

“I respect the traditional and the nuclear family, but I’m just being the best father that I could possibly be,” he said. And despite having a dozen children, he made it clear that he knows his tribe very well, naming them in order while explaining to the interviewer the stories behind each of their names. It was quite interesting.

“Morroccan and Monroe, that’s what Mariah [Carey] and I came up with. The moorish Morrocan vibe was always something we talked about,” he said. “And then Monroe, Mariah loves Marilyn Monroe. And then we call them Roc and Roe, which sounds like ‘Rock and Roll’ so that was always cool.”

He then touched on his three kids with Brittany Bell. “Then there was Golden, who is really like the golden child. The kid is a genius,” Cannon said. “His sister is Powerful, Powerful Queen, so their names kind of go together, as well as the youngest of me and Brittany’s children, which is Rise. All of those names go together.”

“In the same sense with Abby, her name starts with an A, she wanted to have children with Z names,” he said Abby De La Rosa, whom he also shares three kids with. “So Zion, Zillion and then we were going to go Zeppelin for our daughter because it was going to be all three. But I was like, ‘She’s so Beautiful, that’s her name.’ Beautiful Zeppelin. We call her Bizzy [laughs].”

“Bre, the way we are, we’re kind of on the same page,” he said of Bre Tiesi, whom he has a son with. “What we doin is legendary. We’ve got Legendary Love. We call him LL.”

“Then Lanisha [Cole], who is a strong Black woman and loves her chocolateness, she had the name Onyx before…she did that,” he said of his daughter with the model. “I was like, I’m with it. I threw on the Ice Cole because her name is ice cold so that was dope.”

Lastly, he spoke on his babies with Alyssa Scott, including their firstborn, Zen, who passed in December 2021, and daughter Halo, born December 14, 2022. “Obviously the scenario with Zen, which is still even touching my heart when we speak about it because his name was so meaningful and the fact that he’s no longer physically with us, and the fact that we get to have a rainbow baby after that that we had the chance to name Halo, it all comes together. It all makes sense.”

When the interviewer made clear that she was impressed that he could keep track of all his kids and name them in order, he let her know it was only right because he’s more involved than it may seem.

“I’m a daddy!” he remarked. “I see them and talk to them every day!”

“We don’t take it lightly. I read the craziest things, that I’m having these kids for stem cell research and I’m taking the organs!” Cannon said. “People be coming up with the wildest Illuminati crazy stuff. But it’s just like any other family, any other scenario.”