‘Drumline’ Turns 20: See The Cast Then And Now

Courtesy of Fox 2000 Pictures

20 years ago, the film Drumline hit theaters to extremely positive reviews. It followed the journey of Devon Miles as he transitioned from high school in New York City to the fictional HBCU named Atlanta A&T. What made this movie special is that it showcased Southern culture, along with the importance of Historically Black Colleges and Universities to not only African American communities, but to the infrastructure of America itself. The exciting storyline and phenomenal list of actors made this film a staple in Black cinema.

Featuring Nick Cannon in the main role, the cast included Zoë Saldaña, Orlando Jones, Leonard Roberts, Jason Weaver, J. Anthony Brown, and more. Its themes of growth, compromise, love, and integrity gave Drumline a powerful and lasting legacy. The film’s portrayal of young people of color in an institution of higher learning was praised by fans and critics alike, and it also launched the careers of Cannon and Saldaña.

Since its release in 2002, this film can be seen in syndication, as well as on several digital streaming platforms. Similar to other modern-day classics, this coming-of-age tale never gets old, no matter how long it’s been since you’ve seen it.

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, let’s take a look at the cast of Drumline – then and now.