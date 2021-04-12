Nick Cannon And Abby De La Rosa Announce They’re Expecting Twins With Stunning Maternity Shoot

Photo by FOX via Getty Images

Nick Cannon is set to be a dad again, and he has double the blessing on the way.

The actor, musician, entrepreneur and TV personality formally announced the news alongside professional DJ Abby De La Rosa. The two took part in a beautiful maternity shoot that she shared to her Instagram profile on Sunday.

“Our dearest sons – my miracle babies,” she wrote, “Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose. Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you – is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both”

Cannon has been feeling baby fever for some time now. The 40-year-old star recently welcomed Powerful Queen Cannon, his fourth child with on-again, off-again girlfriend Brittany Bell. The two also share a 3-year-old son named Golden. Cannon also has Monroe and Moroccan, aka, Roe and Roc, with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

While it’s unclear the current state of Cannon and De La Rosa’s relationship, he did shower her with balloons on Valentine’s Day. He did the same with Bell, as well as another on-again, off-again girlfriend he’s been currently seeing in model and photographer Lanisha Cole.

As the two prepare for their sons to arrive later this year, familiarize yourself with Cannon’s current brood below.

(Powerful Queen, 3 months)

(Golden, 3)

(Monroe, 9)

(Moroccan, 9)