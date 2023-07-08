‘They Are My Reason’: Ne-Yo Poses For Family Photo With All Seven Of His Children

Singer Ne-Yo, 43, is a proud father to quite a few little ones. In a recent Instagram post, the crooner expressed how much he loves and adores his children.

“I’m a FATHER before I’m anything else. Not money, not fame, not even the love of the craft. I do this for THEM. THEY are my reason,” the Grammy-winning star wrote.

“I’m nowhere near perfect and that’s ok. My kids love me. And I’d die, kill, steal, whatever to make sure they never need for anything. The best thing I’ve ever done🥰,” he added.

He had his youngest two kids with social media influencer Sade Bagnerise while married to his ex-wife, Crystal Renay. The former couple have three children together in Isabella Rose, 1, Roman Alexander-Raj, 4, and Shaffer Chimere Jr., 6. The couple were married for seven years and split just three months after doing a vow renewal. They finalized their divorce in January of 2023. His first two children, Madilyn Grace, 12, and Mason Evan, 11, were conceived with his former fiancée, current Real Housewives of Atlanta star Monyetta Shaw.

“I LOVE MY TRIBE!! I LOVE MY SQUAD!! AND I WILL FOR ALL OF THIS LIFE AND THE NEXT…AND THE NEXT!” he concluded after naming all his kids using hashtags. He shared a family photo seated with his children, which you can flip through to see below.

Shaw lauded her co-parent for his commitment to fatherhood in the comment section of his post.

“This is what it’s all about!!! These priceless moments with the kids that they will cherish forever!” she wrote. “GREAT JOB & thank you for including my bonus baby Gigi! They are still talking about it……talking to The President of The United States & all the fun at The White House! Thanks tons!”

While he received that support from her and his fans, Ne-Yo has recently been speaking out against commenters criticizing him for having several kids outside of his now defunct marriage. However, the singer has continued to emphasize how he’s on good terms with all the mothers of his children despite the drama over the past few years. He wished all three of them a great Mother’s Day back in May.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing mom, my nephew’s crazy mom (hey sis) and the beautiful mothers of my beautiful children,” he wrote at the time.

While he may have a tumultuous relationship history, it’s always encouraging to see Black men love on their kids.