Crystal Renay And Ne-Yo Split Three Months After Vow Renewal: A Timeline Of Their Relationship

It looks like things might be over and really done with this time for Crystal Renay and crooner Ne-Yo following six years of marriage.

According to court papers she filed earlier this week in Atlanta, which were obtained by TMZ, she says their union is “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation.”

This comes as Renay publicly accused her husband of cheating on Instagram, and alleged he did so unprotected. She elaborated in the papers on what she meant by that, as she’s claiming that he fathered a child outside of their marriage with another woman. The pair share three children of their own, including a daughter born in June 2021. Renay said they’ve been separated since July 22. All of this follows the two renewing their vows in front of friends and family in Las Vegas back in April following a brief split in 2020.

As mentioned, the two share three children together, and Ne-Yo has two from his previous relationship with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw.

We’re sad to hear that things may be ending in this way for the Smiths. This isn’t the first time she’s filed for divorce from Ne-Yo, doing so in 2020 only to withdraw her petition. But based on how she’s spoken publicly of his alleged discretions, it sounds like she’s going to see this divorce through. Check out the timeline of their relationship below, as well as photos of them during happier times.