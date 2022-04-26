Ne-Yo And Crystal Smith Renewed Their Vows In A Showstopping All Red Affair

Singer Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith have said “I do” — again!

The couple renewed their vows on Sunday in a beautiful ceremony followed by a gorgeous reception in Las Vegas. As the theme was a “red affair,” just about everyone wore red for the celebration. The bride wore a voluminous white gown from Ese Azenabor (and an embellished, form-fitting reception gown) for her special day, leaving Ne-Yo, in black, blown away when the couple did their first look before the ceremony.

Four of the couple’s five children, including Ne-Yo’s son and daughter Madilyn and Mason from his previous relationship with Monyetta Shaw, were a part of the wedding (Madilyn also wore white while the boys wore black). The groom walked out with his mother, while the bride was escorted out by her father.

Congratulations to Ne-yo and Crystal on their vow renewal pic.twitter.com/qk25vCAkkp — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) April 25, 2022

After the ceremony, guests checked out the reception hall, which was decked in overflowing red roses and red lighting to set a romantic mood. It could have been too much, but instead, was pretty breathtaking in its uniqueness.

The couple, surrounded by famous friends (including NeNe Leakes and boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh) and loved ones danced the night away. Ne-Yo even sang some of his hits to his bride, including “Sexy Love.”

The vow renewal was an incredibly important day for the couple, who initially tied the knot in 2016. They almost didn’t make it to such a moment. Ne-Yo filed for divorce in 2020 and said at the time that the two were struggling with personal demons they couldn’t overcome together. But then the pandemic happened, and as the crooner told ESSENCE last year, it was a miracle in disguise, at least for them, as quarantine brought them back together. They even welcomed their third child, daughter Isabella, in 2021.

“[The quarantine] made us face the conflict head on and what that did is basically strengthen us because now, I don’t have to pull punches when I talk to you,” he said at the time. “You know exactly where I stand. I know exactly where you stand and through that we’ve decided to keep going and it’s a more genuine feel to what it is we’re doing now. It’s still a learning process, of course.”

So the vow renewal was a fresh start, an opportunity to choose one another and recommit themselves to each other once again.

“Marriage is the most rewarding and challenging union you can experience,” Crystal shared on Instagram 30 days before the event. “It can bring you to your knees in pain but can also make your soul feel so happy, as if you’re flying.. I’ll choose you every time, in every life time , in every universe. My Twin flame. My HUSBAND. I love you so….”