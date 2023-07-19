Nene Leakes’ Son Bryson Busted For Drug Possession, Claimed He Was Younger Brother Brentt During Arrest

Wilford Harewood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes’ oldest son Bryson was recently arrested for drug possession. The 33-year-old was ​arrested at a home in Lawrenceville, Ga. and faces several charges including possession of a scheduled II controlled substance, violation of probation, loitering and giving a false name, address or birthdate.

Bryant gave the cops false information about his name, claiming he was his younger brother, Brentt Leakes, and also gave them an old address that the RHOA alumni sold in the past.

Social media users were shocked that he would throw his brother under the bus, especially considering Brentt recently recovered from a major health scare last year. Although this is a serious situation, Brentt clearly has his mother’s sense of humor as his response to the situation has social media in stitches. The 24-year-old responded to the news on social media by posting a timeless meme of his mom saying, “Now why am I in it? See how I get thrown in stuff I ain’t even did nothing.”

This isn’t Bryant’s first time getting in trouble with the law–in 2015 he was arrested for giving police the wrong name during a raid at a McDonald’s location in Georgia. The raid was related to reports that a group he was with were planning to print counterfeit checks at a local fast food restaurant.

If you recall, Bryant didn’t make much of an appearance on RHOA, however, some of his legal challenges were aired on Season 5 in 2012. After stealing razors from Walmart and getting arrested, he wanted his mom to bail him out. At the time, the TV personality chose tough lough and decided to leave him in jail and make it a teachable moment.

“He’s had a really easy life, so now I’m gonna show him what a hard life is,” the Bravolebrity said at the time. “He’s gonna stay in jail, I’m not getting him out, and he can figure it out from behind bars,” she said at the time.

Let’s keep NeNe in our prayers because parenting isn’t easy and despite her sons being adults, it never ends!