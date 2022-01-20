NeNe Leakes Is ‘Grateful’ For The Love Of Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh

Instagram

After losing her husband, Gregg Leakes, to colon cancer in September 2021, NeNe Leakes has seemingly found love again with her new boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh. Some of the most recent photos Leakes shared to her Instagram account certainly give that impression. One image of the designer that Leakes posted in her Instagram Stories was captioned, “The way you love on me & take care of me…grateful!”

Rumors about Sioh and Leakes dating first began in December 2021 when he was spotted at her birthday party at her lounge in Duluth, Georgia. From there, they were photographed holding hands after leaving a restaurant in Miami Beach. When the pictures made their rounds on the Internet, many of her fans were caught by surprise. This could be because one of the things people loved about the star was her relationship with Gregg. That said, NeNe told the Shaderoom that before Gregg passed, he gave her his blessing to go out there and find love again.

Apparently, Leakes and Sioh met through former RHOA cast member Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband, Peter Thomas. He is a Liberian-born fashion designer who owns menswear brand Nyoni Couture, which is based in Charlotte, North Carolina but also has a showroom in Atlanta.

The designer is also a father, reportedly of three. As for Leakes, a mother of two (including one son from her marriage to Gregg), a source recently claimed that she’s “absolutely open” to getting married again in the future and is having a great time with Sioh.

“NeNe is totally into him,” the source told PEOPLE. “He’s wining and dining her. They’re very much already in love.”

NeNe seems to enjoying this new romance and we’re glad to see it, especially after enduring so much grief and losing her best friend. We’ll be here admiring the melanin and sweet pictures she posts with her salt and pepper bearded beau.