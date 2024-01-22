Natalia Bryant Celebrated Her 21st Birthday Her Mom, Vanessa Bryant, Along With Ciara, Kelly Rowland And More

Getty

Natalia Bryant is officially grown–the beauty just turned the milestone age of 21.

The oldest of the Bryant clan had a star-studded bash with many of her mom’s celebrity friends in attendance, like singers Ciara and Kelly Rowland. Vanessa Bryant is often spotted kicking it with them, and they seem to have tight-knit relationships.

Other celebrities who showed up to help her usher in 21 include Ciara’s husband, Russell Wilson, and model Winnie Harlow.

Bryant shared some of the images from the bash to her Instagram and captioned them, “Some sweet pics from last night ❤️📸 21! 🎉🎂🥰😘 @nataliabryant 🥂.”

Natalia wore a bright red spaghetti strapped mini dress and wore her hair in a bob, making it impossible not to notice she was the celebrant. Multiple attendees responded to the pictures in the comments, showing Natalia an outpour of love.

“Loved celebrating you @nataliabryant 🤍🫶🏾 hbd gorgeous!,” Harlow wrote.

Ciara also commented, “The Big 21!! We love you so much Nani Boo! ❤️❤️.”

Aoki Lee Simmons, who happens to be a close friend of Natalia commented on the post saying, “Happy birthday Nani!!! @nataliabryant ❤️❤️❤️ we can go out now!! 🥂.”

The birthday girl also posted an image from the celebration, which was a black and white photo booth image of her smiling.

Before posting about what looked like a fun and loving bash, the proud mother posted a birthday tribute to her eldest.

“Happy birthday 21st birthday @nataliabryant!!! We love you so much!!!!” she wrote alongside a video compilation of Natalia over the years. Some of those special moments included the model and college student with her siblings and late father Kobe.

The caption concluded, “You are what every parent hopes and prays for. You are such a beautiful, strong, smart, loving young woman with the kindest soul and I am so proud to be your mommy! I love you, mama! ❤️😘🎂🎉❤️.”