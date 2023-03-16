Natalia Bryant Delivers Moving Speech About Kobe Bryant: “He Is The MVP Of Girl Dads.”

Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

The city of Los Angeles honored NBA legend Kobe Bryant on Wednesday; unveiling his hand and footprints at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. During the ceremony, Natalia Bryant delivered an emotional speech about her late father, and how his greatness reached much further than the game he spent over two decades playing.

“While most people knew him as a basketball player or a storyteller, I got to know and love him as my dad,” Natalia said. “And let me tell you, he is the MVP of girl dads, to say the least.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: (L-R) Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant, Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant attend the unveiling of Kobe Bryant’s Hand & Footprints now permanently placed in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

With his wife Vanessa Bryant and Natalia’s other siblings – Bianka and Capri – the 20-year-old went on to praise her father’s dedication to his family and how he always found time to support his daughters despite a demanding schedule. “Being his daughter is one of the greatest joys of my life, and I hope to continue to embody and cherish the many lessons he has taught me,” Natalia continued.

Natalia, who currently attends the University of Southern California, spoke about her love for movies, and how her father contributed to that passion. Watching classics such as Star Wars, Harry Potter, and others, pushed her towards pursuing a career in film. “The reason behind it is I watched all of these movies with my dad,” she said. “Each of those memories I will never forget.”

“He is the reason I’m pursuing film in college,” the IMG model added. “And he is the reason film has inspired me to create memories like ours, for other people to even bring more fathers and daughters together like us.” She also highlighted that her father was the first NBA player to win an Academy Award, and the first athlete with a hand and footprint display at this iconic theater.

“It is only fitting that my dad, Kobe Bryant, is the very first athlete to get their hand and footprints displayed here,” Natalia said. “This day symbolizes the impact that he has had on a city that he loved and cared for so deeply.”

“Now as I’ve gotten older, I continue to see the impact he had on those around him and the inspiration he has brought so many,” she continued. “Dad, you are an icon, a legend, a storyteller, and most importantly the best girl dad any young woman could dream of.”

You can watch Natalia Bryant’s full speech below.