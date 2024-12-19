Montell Jordan Says Early Detection Helped Him Beat Prostate Cancer

Getty

Artist Montell Jordan recently revealed that he beat prostate cancer. In January, the “This is How We Do It” singer was diagnosed with early stage 1 prostate cancer. In a video the 56-year-old posted on social media, he said, “Early detection helped save my life.”

In addition to catching the cancer early, Jordan said his faith, community, and exploring his options carried him through. The singer “researched and reviewed all options [and] prayed hard,” which eventually led to him choosing to undergo a prostatectomy.

“Once [his prostate was] removed, there was more cancer found in what was removed,” Jordan confessed in the initial video. “It was more aggressive. It was undetected. It was more like Stage 2, but they got it all.”

The singer added, “Jesus saved my soul. Early detection helped save my life […] I am now cancer free.”

Based on the most recent data available, in 2021, around 3,399,229 men were living with prostate cancer. Additionally, one in six Black men will develop prostate cancer in his lifetime.

Montell also shared his testimony and advice with TMZ during an interview.

“Getting checked every year is super, super important,” he told the outlet. Jordan is determined to give back by helping other people battling cancer.

“I’m pastoring different people right now. Pastoring is loving people […] we’re all in the same story, but we’re in different boats and they don’t want anyone necessarily knowing what they’re navigating,” he said.

“You can either check or you gon’ get checked. It’s gonna happen either way. You can be in control of it though.”

We are glad Montell is cancer-free and helping others navigate that challenging health diagnosis.