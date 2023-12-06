Monica Says Rekindled Romance With Incarcerated C-Murder Ended In Heartbreak: ‘Now I Can Laugh About It’

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for BET

Monica is keeping it real with fans, as usual. The singer, 43, finally set the record straight for them, letting them know why she and imprisoned rapper C-Murder are no longer an item. She was recently pictured at Nelly’s annual Black & White Ball in St. Louis with her new beau, leading to a fan asking about the “Where I’m From” MC.

The singer responded in a humorous way saying, “OMGGGGG I haven’t said his name in 2 yrs can yall follow my lead like yall did when I brought him up 😂😂 one band one sound 😂😂😂😂😂”

“I got my heartbroken [sic] (again) and that’s ok! I learned yet another valuable lesson,” she continued. “I went through it, got over it, now I can laugh about it.”

She added, “Life continues! I feel great that through it, he has representation to one day be free! Let’s move forward!”

Some fans thought it was interesting that Monica managed to get her heart broken by someone who is incarcerated, but it happens (WE tv’s Love After Lockup has proven that). Nonetheless, it’s nice to see she can keep her sense of humor regarding the split. The pair rekindled their romance about two years ago, previously dating for some time starting in the ’90s. The second time around, Monica publicly professed her love for C-Murder and advocated for him to be released from prison. He is serving a life sentence for a murder he says he never committed.

As mentioned, the singer seems to have moved on expeditiously and is dating Anthony Wilson, Chris Brown’s manager. Fans started speculating about them when he wished her a happy birthday and called her “babe” back in October.

“Happy birthday babe,” he wrote under a picture of them together. The “So Gone” star replied, “Thank You my love, You’ve treated me like everyday was my birthday.”

Before Wilson and C-Murder, Monica was married to NBA player Shannon Brown. They had a 8-year run before divorcing in 2019 and share daughter Laiyah. Prior to that union, she was engaged to rapper Rodney “Rocko” Hill, with whom she shares sons Rodney and Romelo.