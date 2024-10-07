Mimi Faust And Stevie J's Daughter Just Went To Her First Homecoming Dance

When many of us were first introduced to TV personality and model Mimi Faust, her daughter, Eva, whom she shares with former partner, songwriter/producer, and fellow Love and Hip Hop Atlanta alum Stevie J, was just a toddler. These days, she’s a high school freshman who just enjoyed her first major school dance. That’s right, it’s homecoming time!

The teen, who will turn 15 near the end of the year, stepped out for her school’s homecoming dance, which had a masquerade party theme. She dressed for the occasion in a little black dress and a matching mask. The curls were also poppin!

Both Faust and Jordan shared their own photos from her big night, and their respective comment sections were filled with people questioning how she could already be a high school freshman.

Faust and her one and only daughter have a close bond. In 2021, she talked with ESSENCE about protecting the teen as she came to an age where kids her age were already creating a presence on social media. These days, she’s allowed Eva to have a page, but a few years ago, it was a big no-no.

“I’ve had…oh God…I’ve had to block so many people and delete so many comments because they speak negatively about my kid, and I don’t want her to read that stuff. It’s disgusting. What adult talks about a child? It’s gross,” she said. “In my opinion, my daughter, as long as I have anything to do with it, she’s not going to have Instagram. It’s too much. I want her to be a kid while she can be a kid. I tell her this all the time: ‘When you’re an adult you’re going to be an adult until you die. You can never get these years back, so enjoy this time. Be a kid, do kid stuff, because you’re never, ever going to get the chance to do this again. Stay a child while you can because when it’s gone it’s gone.’”

As for co-parenting a growing Eva with Stevie J, after some struggles early on, these days, everyone is in a great space. The former flames often spend time together with their daughter, and Faust told us that being open and honest with one another has allowed them to leave the drama behind.

“It’s been our communication. I’ve been in therapy just dealing with stuff from childhood that I never dealt with, confronted, or just buried down that I really had to deal with. I’m a whole adult now, so it’s time that I work through my childhood issues because I don’t need this coming up anymore. Communication was a big part of that,” she said in that same ESSENCE interview. “So he wasn’t only to blame in our co-parenting relationship, I was too. The moment I would get so defensive and angry and mad instead of listening, even though he could have been talking crazy, I could have turned the conversation around. This is something that I’ve learned to do.”

Time certainly flies, and it sounds like it heals too! We love the great space Faust and Jordan are in, and how beautifully Ms. Eva is growing up. Kudos to mom and dad.