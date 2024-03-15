Michael B. Jordan Says He Feels An 'Isolating' Loneliness

Stewart Cook/Getty Images for MGM

Michael B. Jordan probably doesn’t have slim pickings when it comes to dating, but the actor recently admitted he gets lonely. The actor sat down with Jay Shetty for the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast to discuss where he is when it comes to love.

“There’s a loneliness that I have. The responsibility that you have is isolating, and the weight is isolating,” he said during the chat. “The worst part of that is the feeling like nobody really understands. Sometimes falling into the spaces of being alone, feeling alone.”

He continued, “I go back and forth between wanting partnership and then not knowing what’s the best partner for me.” He went on to say that bringing a woman into his life “isn’t easy.”

“It’s not just ‘I love you, you love me,’” he explained, saying it’s not “quite that simple.”

The Wakanda Forever actor also added that he wants someone who understands all of him and that includes his thriving career. Jordan revealed that he often struggles to balance being there for a romantic partner while “juggling everything else.” He said he currently is immersed in his career and hasn’t had much time to live life.

“I gotta start living. I’ve sacrificed, and I’ve zoned in for so long,” he said. Jordan eventually wants a family and kids but isn’t looking for a partner right now.

“It would take a very special person to understand and grow with me. We’ll see what’s up,” he jokingly concluded.

The last and most public girlfriend Jordan had was model and entrepreneur Lori Harvey. Their relationship started in 2021 but they broke up in June 2022. The two reportedly split because they were on different pages. Sources claimed he was ready to take things to the next level but but the burgeoning socialite was not.

“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term,” the source told PEOPLE in 2022. “He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

We hope Jordan opens up to the idea of finding love again soon, because we know plenty of women who would love to be the partner he’s looking for. But for now, we respect that he knows he’s not ready, to pour into a relationship.